A Leader Is a Thinker

When you do not think about the work you are doing, you often do not do it well. A successful leader usually spends time thinking about his work and the best way to go about it. This is one of the foundations of creativity. Do you know any inventor who was not a thinker? No; thinking leads to inventions!

A leader must be consumed with his work, and he must think about it all the time. Anyone who does not think about his work will not do well. As someone said, “You will only be remembered for your obsession.” I notice that some of my employees hardly think of the jobs that they do. Their minds are not on it. They are not obsessed, and it shows.

Like a good leader would his situation, every good doctor must be able to diagnose the problem of his patient. As a doctor, making a diagnosis is eighty per cent of the solution. Likewise, your job as a leader is to think about the problem, listen to the story, examine the situation and come up with an analysis of what is going on.

Six Advantages of Being a Leader Who Thinks about His Work

1. A great thinker always comes up with solutions to intractable problems.

So I RETURNED, AND CONSIDERED all the oppressions that are done under the sun: and behold the tears of such as were oppressed, and they had no comforter; and on the side of their oppressors there was power; but they had no comforter.

-Ecclesiastes 4:1

2. A leader who thinks about his work constantly comes up with improvement.

Again, I CONSIDERED all travail, and every right work, that for this a man is envied of his neighbour. This is also vanity and vexation of spirit.

-Ecclesiastes 4:4

3. A leader who thinks a lot about his work will hear the Spirit of God whispering direction.

Then I SAW, AND CONSIDERED IT WELL: I looked upon it, AND RECEIVED INSTRUCTION.

-Proverbs 24:32

4. A leader who thinks will be open to brilliant and life-changing ideas. T

his wisdom have I seen also under the sun, and it seemed great unto me: Then said I, Wisdom is better than strength: nevertheless the poor man's wisdom is despised, and his words are not heard.

-Ecclesiastes 9:13,16

5. A leader who thinks a lot will come up with new goals and visions.

I COMMUNED WITH MINE OWN HEART, saying, Lo, I am come to great estate, and have gotten more wisdom than all they that have been before me in Jerusalem: yea, MY HEART HAD GREAT EXPERIENCE OF WISDOM AND KNOWLEDGE.

-Ecclesiastes 1:16

6. A leader who thinks a lot will receive wisdom.

And I GAVE MY HEART TO SEEK AND SEARCH OUT BY WISDOM concerning all things that are done under heaven: this sore travail hath God given to the sons of man to be exercised therewith.

-Ecclesiastes 1:13

Three Keys to Becoming a Great Thinker

1. Wait on God: He is the source of all wisdom and knowledge.

2. Read books which expand your imagination and frontiers of knowledge.

3. Think more deeply about whatever you see or hear. Allow your mind to consider issues when they come up. Do not just take things at the surface level.

I have seen the travail, which God hath given to the sons of men to be exercised in it.

-Ecclesiastes 3:10

There is a sore evil which I have seen under the sun, namely, riches kept for the owners thereof to their hurt.

-Ecclesiastes 5:13

Then I looked on all the works that my hands had wrought, and on the labour that I had laboured to do: and, behold, all was vanity and vexation of spirit, and there was no profit under the sun.

-Ecclesiastes 2:11

I have often had to think about the state of affairs of my church. I am constantly analysing what is going on, therefore, I am constantly taking decisions. Once, I was having a discussion with one of my contractors and I told him, “I am the most important person you need to talk to about this project.” I continued, “I think about this project more than the architects do.”

King Solomon analysed the problem of poverty around him. He concluded (diagnosis) that much of the problem was caused by lack of hard work. He figured out that if he could deal with sleep and folding of arms there would be more prosperity.

Then I saw, and considered it well: I looked upon it, and received instruction. Yet a little sleep, a little slumber, a little folding of the hands to sleep: So shall thy poverty come as one that travelleth; and thy want as an armed man.

-Proverbs 24:32-34

A good leader analyses his work and its related problems all the time. Perhaps the reason why you are ineffective as a leader is that your heart and your mind are not constantly on your assignment. May you get better as you become a thinker!

The Art of Leadership

By Dag Heward-Mills

[email protected]