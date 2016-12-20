Have You Heard God's Speaking? Chances are that the many voices many hear in their minds including the self-made or prophets of doom in the past and even in today's circles are mental delusions and voices from the principalities and sub-spirits of the demonic contacts many of such persons have contacted. Any self-acclaimed prophet does not hear from God at all but who they are dealing with.

Prophecies are from God and so should have roots or it must be rooted in the Bible, its planned and pronounced by the Spirit of God through the likes of Jeremiah, Samuel, Elijah, Moses, Jesus Christ, Paul and everyone who have and bore the Spirit of Jesus Christ rooted in their spirits. People whose prophecies causes confusions in the personal relationship are coming from deluded minds and do not serve Jesus Christ. All revelations are made to save and bring people back to God but if it does the opposite its evil and evilly originated to destroy and kill as the originator of such thoughts is the same accuser of the brethren and enemy of God.

The minds and pronouncements or prophecies of the prophet of God are measured and loving and it has ONE MAIN objective of God having to secure back His lost Sheep. Many of the approaches we see today are not different from soothsaying practiced by Saul. So are many practices in our churches are but nothing affirming the culture of man God is uprooting and replace with Himself through Christ. Ignorance, ignorance was also what the prophets of Israel had when God actually wanted the Israelites to be evacuated from their lands to enable God re-anoint them to have a fresh start with Him.

In Abraham was such example significant when he was asked to come out from his land, his relatives, and come into the land God had prepared to show him out from which Gods' people were to emerge.

Acts 7:2 ...The God of glory appeared to our father Abraham while he was in Mesopotamia...

(3) And said to him, “Come out from your land and from your relatives, and come into the land which I will show you.”

(4) Then he came forth...

The second factor of the motive and strength was God's calling. God did not appear to Abraham without speaking to him. When He came to Abraham, He called him. God spoke to Abraham. Calling means speaking. It is not a small thing to hear God's speaking. At the time we were saved, we all experienced the appearing of Jesus.

Many of us can testify that at the time we were saved, deep within us, we had the consciousness that Jesus was speaking to us. Perhaps the Lord Jesus came to you when you were a student and said, “What are you doing here?” You answered, “I am studying to get my degree.” Then the Lord asked, “For what?”

You replied, “To make a good living in the future.” After this, the Lord asked, “Then what? What about your future?” With others, the Lord Jesus has spoken in a different way, saying, “Look at how sinful you are, at how bad and poor you are!” In response to this, some have said to the Lord, “Don't bother me.” Then the Lord said, “I love you. I want to save

you. Don't you know that I'm Jesus? I want to rescue you from your poor situation. Aren't you willing to take me?” To others of us, the Lord Jesus said, “Don't you know that I am the living One? I am the only One who can give you eternal life.”

Many of us have heard words such as these, not out of the mouth of a preacher but out of the mouth of the living Jesus. Have you heard or giving prophecies or that you claim did come from God which you purely know is your own wish for that person or persons. Lead people to know when God speaks to them as Elly did to Samuel oh please respect and fear God and let Him speak through to His people oh man of false claims.