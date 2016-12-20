President Mahama's Last Address To Parliament Not Cancelled - Parliament Clarifies

Contrary to reports that the last address by President John Dramani Mahama to Parliament was cancelled, it however emerged that the address was postponed. According to the Acting Public Affairs Director Kate Addo, the address was rescheduled to a yet to be announced date due to what she described as ‘some arrangements’ that has to do with the leadership of Parliament.

The address which will also be the last to be delivered by President John Dramani Mahama is in accordance with Article 67 of the Constitution which states: “The President shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before dissolution of Parliament, deliver a message on the state of the nation”. It was against this that the President was scheduled to perform his constitutional mandate on Thursday 22nd 2016. But reports gleaned from the social and main stream media suggested that the addressed was cancelled with no explanation.

However, speaking to Onua Fm morning show anchored by Bright Kwesi Asempa, the Acting Public Affairs Director Kate Addo disagreed with the earlier reports that the address was cancelled, adding that “the leadership has to take the decision due to some challenges that we are trying to resolve and as soon as that is cleared, we will inform the general public on the new date. It is not a cancellation as being reported, it is a constitutional mandate so it must be done”

She further noted that the leadership of Parliament is presently working with the Executive to choose an appropriate date. Kate Addo said “the president will at all cost deliver his final address to parliament as soon as all hurdles are cleared but I must appeal that people cross check information with us before going to press or publishing it, we all know how untruth are flooding the social media”

Parliament will today resume sitting to round up its activities before members rise for the Christmas break ahead of the dissolution on the midnight of 6th January 2017.