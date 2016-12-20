Obey Elderly Advice- Presby Catechist Tells Youth

THE CATHECHIST of Emmanuel Congregation branch of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Mrs. Esther Afafa Kpokli, has urged the youth to obey advices from the older generation in order to live a chaste life.

According to her, the youth rejects the advice of their elders because “they categorise them as being much of a dictator.”

Speaking at the Aged Sunday celebration, Mrs Kpokli mentioned that the elderly have had enough experience in life and will be appropriate for the youth to learn from their experience.

“We always forget that they have taken a step ahead of us in life and that the advice they give us, which we think they talk too much, can change our lives if we listen and put into practice what they say,” she said.

A 73 year-old-woman, who is a member of the church, expressed her disappointment to the hillgospelnews.com about how the youth have moved away from their moral life.

“Those days when we were young, we comported ourselves to listen to the advice of our elders. And in Sunday school, we were taught to respect the elderly and such advices motivated us a lot.

“The parents are supposed to play their parental role to put their wards on the right path in order to keep them to the scriptures as the Bible expects of us,” she said.

According to her, “The children of today are very heartless when it comes to dealing with the aged; they don’t know our age is a blessing. As the Bible teach children to obey their parent in Ephesians 6:1-3, I will urge the youth to put into practice what this scripture says.”

This year’s Aged Sunday, which was celebrated under the theme ‘Behold, Your Promise Redeemer’, was set aside by the Presbyterian Church of Ghana to celebrate and give thanks to God for the lives of men and women above the age of 70 years.