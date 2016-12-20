5 Interesting Things That Happen When You Abandon Social Media

Social media has come to stay because it is fun and you can connect with people from different parts of the world. However, what we don’t realize is that social media is very addictive. You will be unaware of this except you take a break or quit social media to see the difference. In the interim, here are some of the interesting things that will happen to you when you eventually pull the plug on social media.

You will get more work done

When you don't have to worry about your devices buzzing left and right, you will be very productive. This is because nothing is distracting you. This is why some offices block access to social during work hours. When we stop ourselves from checking social media, again and again, it really becomes another form of unnecessary multitasking.

You will get more sleep

Since our phones are always beside us, you are always tempted to check social media even though you are going to deny yourself sleep which you really need. So, it is definitely true that if you quit or leave temporarily, you will definitely get more sleep.

Face-to-face relationships will be strengthened

Sure, social media can be an excellent way to stay in touch with old friends or family. But because of this easy way to connect, many of us have stopped visiting friends and family. Jumia Travel adds that reducing your social media interactions will strengthen relationships.

You will feel less stressed

A major reason why many people are stressed when they forget their phone at home is because they won’t have access to social media. You will be calmer and focused if you decide to quit social media.

You know your real friends

Your virtual followers and friends on twitter, Instagram as well as Facebook are just numbers. Your relationship with them mostly likely will end on social media. Leaving social media will help you separate your friends from the crowd.