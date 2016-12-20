AXILSPOT Expands Operations To The Middle East & Africa

Dubai, UAE, December 20, 2016: AXILSPOT, a global vendor in enterprise wireless networking, announced the launch of its operations in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. As part of its regional expansion plans, the company will appoint reputed distributors and strengthen its channel network by onboarding partners across the region.

AXILSPOT offers state-of-the-art enterprise wireless connectivity solutions including wireless access points, bridges, base station, enterprise WLAN management platforms and PoE Switches to name a few. A key differentiator of AXILSPOT from its competitors is its patented multi-beam smart selection array system called Rscan, that reduces interference, allows the highest transmission speeds, successfully manages hundreds of concurrent users and offers the more precise location based service (LBS).

"The Middle East and Africa has some of the fastest growing mobility growth rates as well as state of the art service provider technologies. With the arrival of 4G+ technologies in the region, end users want the same lighting fast mobile experiences available from service providers inside their offices, homes and in some public places too. Rscan, the AXILSPOT patented antenna array technology, fitted into all of our products, allows end users to experience the fastest wireless networking transmission speeds with minimum drop outs and line of sight interference," said Bruce Zhou, CEO, AXILSPOT.

In order to tap the fast-growing mobility opportunity in the region, AXILSPOT also announced its intention to appoint key channel partners in the region across its three partner categories. These include Authorised Solution Partner, Authorised Value Added Distributor, and Master Distributor.

Based on the above levels, AXILSPOT channel partners are variably offered Price Discounts, Online Training, Onsite Training, Deal Registration, Market Development Funds, Sales and Marketing Tools, Account Manager, Purchase Demo Kits, Dedicated Sales Person, Dedicated Trained Engineer, Marketing Activities.

"We have a simplified channel partner structure that allows partners to engage with us in the way best suited to their business. We offer significant discount and value benefits to all the three levels of channel partners. Based on our global experience and the large number of leisure hotels, shopping malls, tourist destinations, business events and conferences, in some of the countries in the MEA region, we are very confident that our products will dramatically change the experience of mobile users and visitors in these countries,” Bruce Zhou explained.

“This will help us to get traction with the wireless and network solution integrators, as well as technology decision makers. We are very confident of high levels of our business growth in this region, along with our prospective channel partners," he added.

AXILSPOT is a recent entrant in the global enterprise wireless networking industry with its core intellectual property rights. The company is committed to providing superior products and solutions for the most critical issues in wireless networks today, including how to create affordable reliability and how to meet dramatically increasing needs for connectivity, all over the world.

Swift, sensible, secure, stable, smart, scalable, simple, AXILSPOT is dedicated to providing consistent and the highest-speed wireless coverage and transmission solutions with the 7S WLAN experience. Catering to the entire enterprise and SME market including industry verticals and smart city projects, AXILSPOT provides smarter wireless solutions in four series: Dorado Series, Dolphin Series, Mobula Series and Seal Series.

With patented Rscan Smart Antenna Array Technology, AXILSPOT can deliver very high density of 800+ concurrent users with 5.3G capacity. The patented Rscan Smart Antenna Array Technology ensures AXILSPOT wireless solutions a consistent and high speed wireless coverage over the targeted area without being dropped off due to blind spots and interferences.

Over the next few months, AXILSPOT plans to offer high speed wireless connectivity to different industry verticals and will unveil its entire range of WLAN solutions for customers in the MEA region.

“More than Connection” – AXILSPOT’s slogan conveys the company’s will to deliver the most secure and outstanding wireless access experience globally and create more business value service based on big data, cloud management platform, cloud service , BI to name some.