General News | 20 December 2016 07:06 CET

Teenager held for defiling 10-year-old girl

By MyJoyOnline

An Accra Circuit court has remanded into police custody an 18-year-old student for defiling a 10-year-old girl.

Philip Kiipo was arrested following a complaint by the victim’s parents that he lured her to his room and had sex with her.

The accused has denied the offence, but the court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, remanded him into police custody to reappear on January 3, 2017.

Prosecuting Inspector, Judith Asante said on September 30, this year at about 19:50hrs the complainant went out with her husband and accused took advantage of their absence and lured the victim to his room and had sex with her.

She said the complainant is a trader residing at Madina Social Welfare with her 10-year-old daughter.

She said the accused person who is a Junior High School Student also lives with her elder brother on the same compound with the complainant and the victim.

Inspector Asante said somewhere in September 2013, the accused person’s brother was transferred to Kumasi and left the accused person in the care of the complainant and her husband.

When the victim’s parent returned, they could not find the victim and upon enquiries, the accused said he (Philip) had sent the victim to a Pharmacy in the neighbourhood to buy him (Philip) some medicine.

The victim’s mother followed up to the Pharmacy but could not trace the victim and on her return from the Pharmacy, the accused person’s door was forced open and the victim was found sitting in the room.

The victim then narrated her ordeal to her mother and a complaint was lodged against the accused at the Domestic Violence Unit where a medical form was issued to the victim to seek medical care.

The accused was later picked up by the Police.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

