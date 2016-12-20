Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Congo | 20 December 2016 01:00 CET

Gunfire in Kinshasa as DR Congo president's term expires: AFP

By AFP
A man drives past a sign asking for President Joseph Kabila's resignation on an avenue in Kinshasa on December 19, 2016. By Eduardo SOTERAS (AFP)
Kinshasa (AFP) - Gunfire erupted in several parts of Kinshasa early Tuesday amid mounting tensions as DR Congo's longserving President Joseph Kabila appeared set to stay on in power despite the expiry of his mandate.

AFP journalists said shots were heard in the capital's northern quarters after whistles -- an opposition sign of protest -- were heard in several areas. A little earlier, state television had announced the formation of a new government with a fringe opposition group but its composition and role were not clear.

Congo

