Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Africa | 19 December 2016 23:10 CET

Gabon football stadiums ready, election 'in past' - minister

By AFP
View of the stadium of Franceville before an Africa Cup of Nations preparation football match Gabon vs Sudan on January 16, 2012. By PATRICK FORT (AFP/File)
View of the stadium of Franceville before an Africa Cup of Nations preparation football match Gabon vs Sudan on January 16, 2012. By PATRICK FORT (AFP/File)

Libreville (AFP) - Gabon's sports minister Nicole AsselÃ© on Monday assured that the venues for the Africa Cup of Nations are "ready" ahead of the start of the tournament in Libreville on January 14.

Assele also insisted to AFP that the recent presidential election, in which the incumbent Ali Bongo claimed a contested victory over Jean Ping, was "in the past" as she sought to allay fears about the political situation in the central African country.

"The four stadiums are ready in Libreville, Franceville, Oyem and Port-Gentil," said Assele, who had recently expressed "concern" about the new venue being built in Oyem, in the north of Gabon.

"They were not concerns about the stadium, but regarding outside spaces. I have been assured that parking facilities will all be ready by the end of the month," she said.

Oyem will host matches in Group C involving Ivory Coast, Togo, DR Congo and Morocco.

Assele last week accompanied Bongo on a visit to the new stadium in Port-Gentil and said that problems regarding the pitch there had now been sorted.

"The elections are in the past. I am not thinking about the elections today but about about a celebration of football," she added, saying that opposition calls for a boycott of the competition were "a shame. Dirty washing should be washed in private."

Gabon, coached by Spaniard Jose Antonio Camacho, will face Guinea-Bissau in the tournament's opening game on January 14, with the final to be played on February 5.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Africa

After election,the winner is going to serve,so also the loser.So,the winner should not grade the loser as criminal and the loser should respect the people's mandate.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img