Student remanded for defilement

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, Dec. 19, GNA - Philip Kiipo, 18 year student accused of defiling a 10 year old girl at Madina, appeared before an Accra Circuit Court on Monday, charged with defilement, but he has denied the offence.

The court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, however, remanded him into Police custody to reappear on January 3.

Prosecuting Inspector Judith Asante said the complainant is a trader residing at Madina Social Welfare with her 10 year old daughter.

She said the accused person who is a Junior High School Student also lives with her elder brother on the same compound with the complainant and the victim.

Inspector Asante said somewhere in September 2013, the accused person's brother was transferred to Kumasi and left the accused person in the care of the complainant and her husband.

She said on September 30, this year at about 1950 hrs the complainant went out with her husband and accused took advantage of their absence and lured the victim to his room and had sex with her.

When the victim's parent returned, they could not find the victim and upon enquires the accused said he (Philip) had sent the victim to a Pharmacy in the neighbourhood to buy him (Philip) some medicine.

The victim's mother followed up to the Pharmacy but could not trace the victim and on her return from the Pharmacy, the accused person's door was forced open and the victim was found sitting in the room.

The victim then narrated her ordeal to her mother and a complaint was lodged against the accused at the Domestic Violence Unit where a medical form was issued to the victim to seek medical care.

The accused was later picked up by the Police.

GNA