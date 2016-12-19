Madina MP-elect outlines vision

Accra, Dec. 19, GNA - Mr Boniface Abubakar Saddique, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament-elect for Madina Constituency, has outlined his vision to help bring development to the Constituency.

He said his major preoccupation is to unite all factions within the Constituency to ensure the rapid development of the society.

Mr Saddique said this as part of his 'Thank You' tour which took him to the E.P. Church and the Apostolic Church, Ghana at Madina on Sunday.

He said for every nation to develop there is the need for the people to champion the cause of unity and cohesion and that without unity it would be difficult to bring development.

The Member of Parliament-elect said he would establish an Educational Trust Fund to support deprived and the marginalized parents who find it difficult to provide education for their wards.

He said the NPP government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would also rehabilitate the deplorable roads in the area which had been neglected over the years by the NDC regime, to give relief to the residents.

Mr Saddique said he would not disappoint the people in the Constituency adding that his doors are always open to all to share their concerns and to discuss issues relating to development in the area.

Pastor Patrick Kojo Agbevem, Madina District Pastor of the Apostolic Church, Ghana congratulated Mr Saddique for being elected as the new Member of Parliament of the area.

He prayed for God's blessing for Mr Saddique and urged him to help rehabilitate the deplorable roads in the area.

