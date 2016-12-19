Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Social News | 19 December 2016 23:00 CET

Don't forget God in your victory celebration

By GNA

By Kwabia Owusu-Mensah GNA
Atimatim, (Ash), Dec 19, GNA - The Reverend Robert Boamah, Assistant Pastor of the Atimatim Assemblies of God Church in the Afigya-Kwabre District, has urged Ghanaians and the members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in particular, not to forget God in their election victory celebration.

He said the peaceful and successful conduct of the polls was the act of God and He should be given all the praise.

He was preaching the sermon at a thanksgiving service organized by the Afigya-Kwabre South constituency of the NPP and said God was at the centre of the election.

He advised the in-coming government to avoid repeating past mistakes, adding that, they should realize that, God would always be on the side of the people and would speak at an appropriate time.

The Rev Boamah commended Ghanaians for conducting themselves peacefully during the election.

He spoke of the need for all to show mutual respect and stand solidly behind the Akufo-Addo-led government.

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, the Constituency Chairman, said all should come together, to push the nation's development agenda forward.

He noted that the government would need the concerted effort of all to implement the development vision and bring Ghana back to the path of real progress.

He urged his party's supporters to continue to pray to God's for his guidance of the political leadership to run an efficient and transparent administration.

GNA

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Social News

YOU ARE DE WORLD,LEARN TO TEACH
By: dee london uk
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img