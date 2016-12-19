Don't forget God in your victory celebration

By Kwabia Owusu-Mensah GNA

Atimatim, (Ash), Dec 19, GNA - The Reverend Robert Boamah, Assistant Pastor of the Atimatim Assemblies of God Church in the Afigya-Kwabre District, has urged Ghanaians and the members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in particular, not to forget God in their election victory celebration.

He said the peaceful and successful conduct of the polls was the act of God and He should be given all the praise.

He was preaching the sermon at a thanksgiving service organized by the Afigya-Kwabre South constituency of the NPP and said God was at the centre of the election.

He advised the in-coming government to avoid repeating past mistakes, adding that, they should realize that, God would always be on the side of the people and would speak at an appropriate time.

The Rev Boamah commended Ghanaians for conducting themselves peacefully during the election.

He spoke of the need for all to show mutual respect and stand solidly behind the Akufo-Addo-led government.

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, the Constituency Chairman, said all should come together, to push the nation's development agenda forward.

He noted that the government would need the concerted effort of all to implement the development vision and bring Ghana back to the path of real progress.

He urged his party's supporters to continue to pray to God's for his guidance of the political leadership to run an efficient and transparent administration.

