ABL provides mechanized borehole with irrigation facilities

By Samuel Akapule, GNA

Nabio (UE), Dec 19, GNA - Accra Brewery Limited (ABL), has provided mechanized borehole with irrigation facility to three communities in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region valued at about GH¢100,000.

The facility, which is a multi-purpose facility, would assist farmers in the communities to undertake farming particularly during the dry season periods in addition to providing portable drinking water to the Nabio, Gia and Batiu communities.

Mr Jerry Yao Gokah, the Brands Manager of the Company, at the handing over ceremony at the Nabio Community on Friday, stated that the project was part of the Company's corporate social responsibility to those communities.

He explained that apart from the value the Company attached to its customers, the Lager Beer which was one of the Company's products uses its raw materials from cassava tubers produced by farmers hence the need to give back to society.

He indicated that so far the ABL had provided four of such facilities in some selected regions in the country and mentioned the regions as the Volta, Northern, Western and Upper East Regions.

'The Upper East Region is blessed to have such facilities. Last year we commissioned a similar project in a community near the Bolgatanga Municipality. ABL will continue to deliver on its Corporate Social Responsibility and we are therefore entreating all the Ghanaian public to patronize the products of the Company to enable it perform its Corporate Social Responsibility', Mr Gokah stressed.

The outgoing District Chief Executive for the area, Mr George Nontreh, who commissioned the project, lauded the ABL for complementing the efforts of Government by providing such intervention and indicated that it would help curb rural urban migration as well as help reduce the problem of water in the communities.

Mr Nontreh who entreated the chiefs and elders in the communities to guide the project jealously, called on them to put in place a management committee to ensure the sustenance of the project to help alleviate poverty.

The Chief of Nabio Community, John Baptist, who expressed happiness about the project, pledged to work towards maintaining the facilities and appealed to other companies to follow the footsteps of the ABL.

'We are very grateful to the ABL .The provision of this facility will help us a lot particularly our women folks who have to travel far distances in search of water and also help our youth with employment,' the chief indicated.

GNA