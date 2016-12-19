Man who inserted penis into minor's mouth

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, Dec. 19, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court has fixed January 12, to give Judgment in the case of Augustine Badu, a 27 year old care taker accused of inserting his penis into the mouth of a three year old girl at East Legon.

Badu led by his lawyer, Mr Joseph Turkson had given his Evidence-in-Chief and was cross-examined by the prosecuting detective, Inspector Kofi Atimbire.

Badu charged with indecent assault has pleaded not guilty.

The victim is said to have vomited as result of the act but Badu cleaned the vomit and warned the victim not to inform her mother.

Prosecuting, Detective Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant resides at East Legon with her family and the victim is her daughter.

Accused person, prosecution said, was employed by an agency about four months ago to work with the complainant.

Detective Inspector Atimbire said Badu's daily routine work started at the complainants' residence at 0800 hours and closed at 1700 hours.

He said on September 24, Badu reported to work and met the complainant and the victim in the house.

At about 1530 hours, some people visited the complainant. While she was busy attending to the visitors the victim was left in the living room watching television.

Prosecution said Badu sneaked into the living room and lured the victim into a corner in the living room and inserted his penis deep into the mouth of the victim.

Due to that, the prosecutor said the victim vomited and Badu cleaned it up and warned her not tell anyone.

The following day, the victim informed her mother who also made a report to the Police.

The Police issued a medical form to the complainant to send the victim to the hospital and Badu was picked by the Police.

