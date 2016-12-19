Don't poison or kill children with disabilities - SWEB Foundation

By D.I. Laary, GNA

Accra, Dec. 19, GNA - SWEB Foundation has organised a Christmas party to inspire hope in children with disabilities and assure their parents of brighter future as part of the pro-disability organisation activities leading to the yuletide.

'Children with disability have not been cursed, they are not from any deity or water spirit, so don't poison them or don't give them 'names,' Mrs Gloria Asamoah, Fundraiser Advisor to SWEB told parents at the party in Accra.

She said children suffering from some form of deformities have unique talents and if given proper care and the right education, they could contribute tremendously to the national economy.

'These children with disabilities have a bright future, they have not been cursed, parents should not see them as burdens,' she added.

Mr Kwasi Darkwa, Finance and Administration Director of SWEB Foundation expressed regret that parents who give birth to children with some defective conditions would fail to seek early therapeutic care and counselling but abandon or dump them to die.

'I urge you parents to support them to realise their full potential now, because of medical advancement, we can support them to do a lot of things, if they get education and the right training,' he said.

Mr Darkwa explained the importance of the Christmas party as an effort launched by the foundation last year to promote inclusion for children with disabilities.

'We don't want to leave our children with disabilities and their siblings when it comes to big festivities like Christmas, so we want to make it an annual affair if we get support from individuals and corporate organisations.'

He appealed to corporate bodies and benevolent individuals to support the cause of the foundation to reach out to many children with disabilities who are facing social and economic barriers that undermine their freedom to live and enjoy a normal live.

He described Christmas as an occasion of happiness and enjoyment, especially for children but unfortunately those suffering from any form of disabilities are usually left out.

'We therefore want to put smiles on the faces of our children, allow them to have fun, share fellowship with other children, parents, siblings, our partners and supporters.'

The Netherlands based organisation, Lilliane Foundation, Church of Pentecost Children's Ministry, Step Publishers, Bragtag Childcare Foundation, Bishop Kwasi Tetteh Victoria Bolelo Energy Drink and Unity Oil were among the numerous organisations and individuals that provided support to the children.

Some of the children displayed their prowess in singing and dancing which sparked thunderous claps from parents, guardians and other guests to prove that disability is indeed inability.

