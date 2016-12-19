St Andrews Catholic Church celebrates Founders' Day

Akim Swedru (E/R), Dec. 19, GNA - The Akim Swedru St Andrews Catholic Church has held its maiden Founders' Day with the call on the congregation to play their expected roles in the development of the church.

The Day, to be celebrated on December 17, was instituted to commemorate the activities of the pioneers of the church and awards would be given to church members who excelled in their various roles.

Reverend Father Christopher Deh, the Parish Priest of the Church, who made the call, said the founders of the church at Akim Swedru did not rest on their oars and ensured that it gained root in the town for the gospel to spread.

He urged members of the church to emulate the effort of their predecessors and contribute their quota by promoting the word of God and winning more souls for Christ.

Madam Juliet Faustina Mensah, a member of the Women Fellowship, said the church was established in 1951 with 17 members but now has a population of 1,250 and this is besides the primary and junior high school.

As part of the celebrations, Monsignor Francis Twum Barima, the Vicar-General of the Koforidua Catholic Diocese, presented citation of merit to 30 members for their various services.

Wreaths were also laid for past members including the late Kobby Yebo-Okrah, the former church president.

GNA