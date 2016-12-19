Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Business & Finance | 19 December 2016 23:00 CET

GCB opens 161st branch at Saboba

By GNA

By Caesar Abagali, GNA
Saboba (N/R), Dec 19, GNA - Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB) has opened a new branch at Saboba to support and facilitate business activities in the area.

This brings to 161 the number of GCB branches across the country.

Mr Ernest Agbesi, Managing Director of GCB, who opened the branch at Saboba, said the bank would offer services that would address the needs of all stakeholders in the District.

Mr Agbesi said 'we have taken cognizance of the nature of business and livelihoods at Saboba and GCB will pay special attention to Small and Medium Enterprises because Saboba District is known for its vast farm lands, guest houses, clinics, tourist attractions and tourists, traders and transport operators'.

He urged all to take advantage of the presence of the bank in the area to grow their business.

Meanwhile, the Yendi branch of GCB, which has been in business for over five decades, has been relocated to a new building to provide better services to customers.

Mr Agbesi said the relocation of the bank to the new building was also because 'GCB has been rebranded and we had to improve facilities at the branch to suit the new strategic direction of the bank and the growing needs of our cherished customers'.

GNA

