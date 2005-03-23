Agogo on world stage

Bronx, NY --Agogo, which is located in the Ashanti Akim District, has a lot of its citizens living outside Ghana. Most of them see that it is incumbent upon them to give something back to the town that saw most of them born and grow. There was the need to pull resources together. This resulted in the formation of various Agogoman Associations around the world. The interesting thing about the Agogoman Associations is that they are encouraged by the unity that exists between the citizens of Agogo in Ghana. The New York Chapter currently sent various items (beds, towels, bed-sheets and children toys) valued at $12,000 to the Agogo Hospital. The second time in 3 years, the items were presented to hospital authorities by the Ashanti Akim District Executive, Mr. Frimpong.



On March, 19th 2005, the New York chapter held an Easter dance in New York City, inviting the other Associations in Washington Metro area, London, Canada, Toronto, Atlantic City, Worcester (MA), and Columbus (OH). It is fair to say that this get-together was to reaffirm the members' commitment to do something for their hometown, Agogo.



Giving the welcome address, Mr Emmanuel Kofi Adu-Boahen (New York Chapter President) stressed on the need to strengthen the educational systems in the town which has produced scholars like; Hon. Kwadwo Baah Wiredu currently the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning. Prior to that portfolio, Hon. Baah Wiredu was the Minister of Education and Sports. He said education is very important in the development of every country. And it is one way to a very successful life.



Mr. Sam Anyang Kusi (Washington Metro Area President) stressed on the need to pull resources together. He mentioned the groups' interest to establish a modern internet cafe/communication center to service the many professionals (Doctors, Nurses, Teachers and paramedicals) resident in Agogo.



Mr. Obeng Mensah (Worcester Chapter President) stressed on the need to forget about the past and focus on the future to put Agogo strongly on the Ghana Map



Mr. Attah Dickson (London Chapter President) spoke about the strength in unity and our willingness to give something to help those who need help.



It is our hope that people will donate generously to make our dreams for Agogo become a reality.



Also present were; Nana Kofi Tuuda and Nana Bonti Marfo of The Agogo Traditional Council, who are also members of this Agogoman Associations.



Mr. CNN was also present to cover the event exclusively for feature on Ghanahomepage.



