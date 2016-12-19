NPP will be in power for 40 years – Pastor prophesies

The founder of Life Assembly Worship Center says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) would govern Ghana for the next 40 years.

Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrew says God revealed to him that apart from the NPP no party would rise in the country in the ensuing years.

The clergyman was among some Ghanaian pastors who prophesied the victory of the NPP Presidential Candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in last two weeks Wednesday’s polls.

Founder of Glorious Word Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah also predicted victory for the NPP flagbearer now President-elect.

“I have promised a couple of times that Nana Akufo-Addo will win this year’s election but people keep insulting and accusing me but I will say it again that winning power this time is a done deal for Nana Addo because the people are fed up,” he had said.

Nana Akufo-Addo polled 53.86 percent of the valid vote cast defeating incumbent President John Mahama.

Functionaries of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) have hinted they are going to do their homework for a possible comeback in 2020.

But Rev Kwabena Andrew said the NDC would not come to power until the 40 years have elapsed.

‘Akufo-Addo will enjoy his eight years, Bawumia will have his eight years, Alan Kyeremanteng will also have his eight years and others,’ he said in Twi during a radio programme in Accra.

He called for an immediate dissolution of the other political parties to enable the NPP to execute its works in the country.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | AKABP