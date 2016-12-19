Sekyere Rural Bank embarks on expansion …two more branches to be opened next year

From Sebastian R. Freiku, Jamasi, Ashanti Region.

The management of the Sekyere Rural Bank Limited, headquartered at Sekyere Jamasi in the Ashanti Region, has revealed plans to establish two additional operational branches in the Kumasi Metropolis next year.

Mr. Prosper Badu Derry, Head of Banking Operations, said feasibility studies for the establishment of the first among the two branches, to be sited around Suame, have already been completed, while plans are far advanced for the second project, to be executed within the same period.

Mr. Badu Derry observed that the proposed branches will add up to a total of 11 branches operating in the Ashanti Region.

The Board Chairman of the bank, Mr. Sarfo Adjei, in a report to shareholders during the bank’s 27th Annual General Meeting at Sekyere Jamasi, disclosed that management had reviewed its 2014/ 2018 Strategic Plan to reflect the present economic trend, in order to sustain the continuous growth of the bank.

The Board Chairman’s report further stated that all key financial indicators of the bank saw a remarkable increase in 2015, hence marked growth.

Mr. Sarfo Adjei noted that the continuous rise of indicators confirms that the strategic growth of the institution is on track.

He mentioned that gross earnings of the bank increased by 26 percent, whilst profit before tax and shareholder’s funds went up by 0.29 and 15.8 percent respectively, despite all challenges.

He stressed that deposits, which is the heartbeat of the bank, recorded tremendous improvement during the year under review, resulting in an increase of 19.5 percent of the bank’s total assets.

According to him, the Board members recommended payment of GH¢103,958 in cash to shareholders, who also agreed for a share dividend amounting to GH¢415,834 to be credited to shareholders on the register of the bank, upon recommendations of the Board.

This is to enable the bank to meet the timeline set by the Central Bank for all rural banks

in the country to increase their share capital to GH¢1 million.

Mr. Sarfo Adjei announced that, as part of the bank’s commitment to give back to society, it contributed significantly towards addressing the developmental needs of institutions within its operational communities.

He mentioned that the bank partnered the Ghana Police Service in the Afigya Kwabre District to provide safety and security to citizens, and donated substantially to the Ghana Education Service Directorate and Salvation Army School, both in the district, to improve teaching and learning.

Mr. Sarfo Adjei said since peace is paramount to the welfare of every society, the bank assisted the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) in the Sekyere South District, in its campaign for peace towards the 2016 general elections.

The bank was also the lead sponsor of this year’s Farmers Day celebration in the Afigya Kwabre District.

The Board Chairman mentioned that the operating environment of 2015 was not different from that of 2014, and attributed the performance of the bank in those years to the generally slow growth of Ghana's economy for the fourth consecutive year in 2015, high inflation, and the constant depreciation of the cedi against the US dollar and other major currencies.

The CEO of the bank, Dr. K. Obese-Antwi, said the bank would continue to streamline its operations and conduct extensive market research for new products, to meet the demands of people in its catchment areas.

He stressed on the need to build stronger relationships with customers, in order to remain in business.

Dr. Obese-Antwi assured customers and shareholders of the safety and security of their investments, and promised that the bank will always give them the best value for services.