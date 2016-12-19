Six legal things NPP must do in the next 4yrs



From Sebastian R. Freiku, Kumasi

A socio-economic analyst, Mr. Frederick Appiah-Kusi, has suggested six programmes and policies for effective implementation by the in-coming New Patriotic Party (NPP) government in order to win future elections.

He said the six legal things the NPP government must do to win any future elections include national identification cards to all Ghanaians, new voter register, implementation of the Representation of the People’s Amendment Law (ROPAL) 2020, reduction of fuel and utilities taxes, rolling out the free Senior High School policy, and the discontinuation of the Capitation Policy under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Mr. Appiah-Kusi, who is also an advocate of NPP agenda and researcher, explained that the NIA would serve as a database needed for national development planning and tax purposes, including fighting crime, as well as provide citizens with national cards so if a new voter register is compiled from this database, it will prevent foreigners and minors from voting.

He said ROPAL has, since 2007, been passed into law for the over one million adult Ghanaians in overseas countries, who are better placed and well-informed to vote.

Mr. Appiah-Kusi, an anti-corruption campaigner, said the other three policies will reduce hardships, especially taxes on fuel and utilities, and that if the energy levy is removed (28%), then transport fares can be reduced, and the Volta River Authority (VRA), Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) and independent power producers can buy liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and diesel at lower prices, even if the price of petrol remains the same.

He said if fuel prices reduce, the power producers will buy gas and diesel at lower prices, and ultimately, electricity and water prices will fall.

He said the NHIS capitation policy compels citizens to pay major medical costs, because the capitation fee for service providers is less than GH¢5.00 per month per each person listed for a particular health facility, thus endangering poor patients.

He cautioned banks to reduce interest rates, as it implies we are not appreciating the negative effects of high cost of capital, leading to high inflation and economic hardships.

The analyst recommended that the banks identify the causes of cost push against demand pull inflations. He said, demand pull means more money in the economy, and cost push inflation means cost of production, including fuel price, transport, utility prices, interest rate, and also taxes are high.

He also proffered solution in ensuring that high productivity, reduced fuel taxes and low food prices (reduction of almost 51%) of food items in the basket of goods will make the Central Bank to have no fear of inflation, and, therefore, reduce bank and treasury bill rates and reduce cost of capital to further spur private sector borrowing in the productive sector.

According to him, this step will reverse cost push inflation to demand pull inflation, and serve as a catalyst for economic growth, due to the high demand for goods and services.

Mr. Appiah-Kusi further stressed that if the inflation base rate is low, and Treasury bill rate is low, banks’ lending rates would automatically fall.

The advocate indicated that subsequently, the economy can then focus on production for the export sector, as local cost of production falls in the short to medium term to get more foreign currencies to stabilise the falling exchange rate (cedi depreciation).



