Volta youth commended for peaceful election



From Inusa Musah, Ashaiman

Victus Tetteh, consultant for Royals Health Organisation (ROHEO), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) for peaceful co-existence, has lauded the youth and opinion leaders of three districts in the Volta Region, for upholding peace, before, during, and after the 2016 elections.

In August, ROHEO held a one-day peace talk with the youth and opinion leaders, including the youth leaders and activists of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) from Nkwanta South, Nkwanta North and Krachi-Nchumuru, to pledge their commitment to uphold the peace, before, during, and after this year's election.

To further show their commitment, the leadership of all the groups signed the 2016 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for peaceful co-existence, and then marched through some principal streets of Nkwanta to demonstrate their readiness to protect their districts.

In a telephone interview with Victus Tetteh, he told The Chronicle that ROHEO, after the 'Nkwanta Declaration', devoted more of its time on radio, reminding the districts of the need to keep to their pledge.

Besides, documentaries and videos on electoral violence were often shown at the three districts to educate and inform the people on the need to remain tolerant and refine their utterances.

“ROHEO is still advocating for peace and peaceful co-existence in all the areas, because the post-election wild jubilation by the victor party has not died out yet, especially, when the president-elect is yet to be officially sworn into office,” Mr. Tetteh indicated.

He was emphatic that the three districts in the Volta Region had not experienced any post-election violence, as was being recorded and reported from some parts of the country.

“That is not to say that ROHEO is, by that, resting on its oars. We are in constant touch with the opinion leaders to continue engaging their youths in friendly collaboration in nation building.”

He observed that the most difficult time, when the peace of a country was stretched during an electioneering period, was post-election.

Mr. Victus, therefore, appealed to the jubilating supporters of the NPP to celebrate their victory, devoid of teasing, physical attacks and vandalism, “because any state property they destroy, will be a cost to the citizen to bear.

“Again, nobody should be maimed or killed, because the NPP has won the elections.”

He lauded the electorate for thronging their various polling stations to exercise their franchise.

To the Electoral Commission (EC), he said: “I have always been proud and confident of the Commission and its Chairperson.

“Madam Charlotte Osei has given us, by far, the best election, and we must all be proud of her. Any sour words against her by any group of persons or individual were unfortunate.”

Victus Tetteh commended President Mahama for honourably conceding defeat to Nana Akufo-Addo, the president-elect.