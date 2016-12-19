NPP will ‘marry’ V/R –Prez elect



By Maxwell Ofori

[email protected]

President elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the Chiefs and people of the Volta Region that the New Patriotic Party would continue to woo the region till “it marries it”.

He made this promise last Saturday when he joined Togbe Afede XIV, the president of Asogli Traditional Area to celebrate his victory, after being elected the President of the National House of Chiefs.

Nana Addo congratulated the Chief and urged him to use his position to help in the modernization of chieftaincy in the country.

Nana also ceased the opportunity to express his gratitude to the region for their support to his candidature and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at in the just ended elections.



His assurance to marry the Volta Region followed a statement by Togbe Afede XIV to Nana Addo during the latter's last visit to the region prior to the elections, where the Chief told Nana that the Volta Region was not a loyal housewife whose husband came in only when he was hungry, but rather a bride waiting to be wooed.

Nana Addo recalled this statement made by Togbe Afede and indicated the decision the NPP had taken over it.

He told the Chiefs who attended the ceremony that the party had taken notice of the statement and would work tirelessly to take over the region.

“I recall a statement made by you, Togbe Afede, during my last visit. You said the Volta Region was not a loyal housewife waiting for her husband who only came home when he was hungry.

“You said the Volta Region was a beautiful bride awaiting an appropriate suitor. The NPP has taken you on your word and will continue to woo the Volta Region until we marry the bride,” he opined.

Nana Addo commended the Chiefs and the people for the unprecedented support they showed the party in the elections which resulted in the NPP, for the second time, winning a parliamentary seat in the region.

“I wish to thank the Chiefs and people of the Volta Region for their support and help in the election. Admittedly the results from this region fell short of the expectations of my party. But we have certainly done far better than we did in the last election.”

Quiet interesting but somehow shocking for both sides of the political divide, the NPP is gaining grounds in the region, which the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had termed as its 'world bank', as far as elections are concerned. People of the region were seen with NPP flags and colours, hailing the incoming President, Nana Addo and his party.

However, Nana Addo stated emphatically that the NPP was not going to disappoint the Volta Region, adding that the party would fulfill its promises to the region.

According to the President elect, the future of the country was bright and if all the people could give a helping hand, and ensured togetherness, there would be greater achievement for the country.

He urged the region, through the Chiefs, to support his administration as he strives to take the country into achieving higher results.




