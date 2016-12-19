Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Wawase Community Centre commissioned

A community centre has been commissioned at Wawase in the Afigya Kwabre District of the Ashanti Region.

The District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr. Kaakyire Oppong Kyekyeku, who commissioned the project, which he said was began eight years ago, would serve as a centre for social gathering at a reduced cost.

Mr. Oppong Kyekyeku hoped the community centre would serve as his contribution to the development of the community, from where he hails.

He said the community has got its fair share of the national cake, and must be grateful to the present government, in terms of payment of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP), free national Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) registration, electricity, school feeding programme, and the tremendous improvement in the road networks in the area.

He entreated the community to cultivate the maintenance culture to make the facility useful, and by rent it at the reduced cost to raise funds to cater for needy, but brilliant students in the community.

Nana Kusi Oboadum Antwi, Chief of Wawase, expressed his profound gratitude to the DCE for his vision and hard work in improving the living standards of the people.



