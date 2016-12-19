KMA disburses GH¢381,167 to 367 PLWDs

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has disbursed an amount of GH¢381,167, being the two percent mandatory share of the 2016 Common Fund Allocation, to People Living with Disabilities (PLWDs).

The amount is an improvement on the allocation of GH¢133,108.44 for 2015, Mr. Alexander John Ackon, Ashanti Regional Minister and acting Mayor of the Assembly, revealed at the opening of the Second Session of the General Assembly recently.

According to him, 367 PLWDs, including the physically challenged, speech and hearing impaired, visually impaired, multiple disabilities and intellectually handicapped benefited from the package.

He stated that the fund supports income generation activities, education, capacity building and access to technical aids and assistive equipment and devices.

He said 711 households benefitted under the programme, and that the total amount disbursed, since the beginning of the year, is GH¢547,806 and that the payments have been done electronically, via E-zwich.

He said the KMA continues to put in efforts to sensitise and educate the general public on the prevention, spread and the avoidance of stigmatization, in respect of HIV/AIDS, and that various programmes in the form of durbars, stakeholder meetings and workshops are carried out periodically.

He entreated members of the assembly to create the necessary awareness, in order to reduce the prevalence rate of 2.8% in the metropolis, which is higher than 2.7% for the region, and 1.8% for the entire nation.

The KMA boss said the KMA is pursuing some local initiatives aimed at improving the lives of the citizens, and revealed that the Greening Kumasi Project (Me and My Tree) is one of the laudable initiatives, which was launched in May 2014 by the assembly, under which 24,398 trees had been planted within the metropolis.

He disclosed that a multi-sectoral committee, comprising the Forestry Research Institute of Ghana (FORIG), Ghana Education Service (GES), Departments of Urban Roads, Parks and Gardens, Town and Country Planning, had been put in place to manage and oversee the implementation of the project.

He said the 42,000 square metres ultra-modern recreational park – Rattray Park – is operational, and offers a one-stop recreation place, and promotes a healthy lifestyle for the people of Kumasi.

According to Mr. Ackon, the park is one of the main sources of revenue for the assembly, and currently employs a staff of 72, and entreated all to ensure the maintenance and proper management of the investment, to enable the assembly recoup the capital and make some profit.