Mahama Ayariga defends ‘last minute’ €18m e-waste contract

By CitiFMonline

The Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Mahama Ayariga has defended the government’s decision to sign a new waste management contract worth  €18 million days after his party's defeat in the December 7 polls.

According to the outgoing Minister, he took the decision because it was duly forwarded to the Public Procurement Authority for approval before the defeat.

“An application was pending before the election and I duly forwarded it to the PPA for approval before the elections,” he said.

The Minister is said to have signed a new contract with SCL Waste Management Limited to recycle e-waste in the country despite putting efforts in place to hand over power to the New Patriotic Party government.

This follows concerns raised by the NPP's transition team about some supposed last minute contracts being awarded by the outgoing NDC government.

But Mr. Ayariga on his Facebook page explained that “the cost of project is entirely borne by the applicant and they said it will cost them €18 million.”

“Ghana must have e-waste recycling capacity to solve problems such what we have at Abglogoshi and other sites,” he added.

Below is the full post:


By: citifmonline.com/Ghana

