NativeDr, Nii On Personlity Types

Personality largely explains the ‘unique set of attributes that define a particular person or persons’.

While personality could fundamentally be described as a product of ‘nature’, there certainly is some aspect of ‘nurturing’ in the make-up of a person’s unique self.

In Tim Lahaye’s book, ‘WHY YOU ACT THE WAY YOU DO’, the author goes through great pains to expatiate the concept of personality.

Several other books, pamphlets and articles have been produced on this subject matter. While other subjects may engage people more readily, personality seems to be the hidden force behind the curtains (driving actions and inactions).

In summarizing this introduction, I would clearly intimate thus: Since relationships building and successful social engagements are to a large extent a pre-requisite for successful and meaningful living; and since personality types plays an overarching role in determining success or otherwise of relationships, a study on ‘personality’ is a step in right direction.

In this brief presentation, I endeavor to begin a process to systematically kick away the iron curtains policing our behaviors; with the aim of helping us (i) accept who we naturally are (ii) deploy creative means to compensate for our personality weakness while also becoming more considerate of others.

This study is largely based on my personal reflections, research and daily engagements.

I discuss four main personality types here, namely: (i) The manipulative personality type (ii) The Associative personality type (iii) The Penile personality type (iv) The Bridge/ Sankofa personality type (with some reflections on the Ghanaian society).

We shall proceed in same manner and order of arrangement.

THE MANUPULATIVE PERSONALITY TYPE (The Snake Psyche)

Have you encountered a child who barely talks (at least, in your presence), and yet seems to be the one 'running the show' in the hearts and minds of his/ her friends/ siblings? That’s surely manipulation in place!

The manipulative child may engineer an action by saying to a younger sibling "don’t you think we have learnt enough; don’t you think it’s time to play the fighting game small...? Whatever the fighting game is...hmm". Meanwhile, he/ she may be the only one feeling tired of learning and seeking an opportunity to play awhile.

He hardly lets the listener know his/ her personal intentions, but rather seeks to draw on the energies of another/ other to achieve his/ her objective. A true and very skillful manipulator would hardly let his dream-executor know that his/ her services were engaged unpaid and unnoticed.

In a way, this personality seems 'degraded and slavish'; but I honestly think they appear more refined than some other more brutish and barbaric types (who do the dirty-deals without fear or favor; blunt and bare).

While building relationships, while training kids, while maneuvering daily, watch out for the manipulative personality type...and learn how best to co-operate with such. This personality type could become (profession-wise) great at the Law field, Investigative stuff, et al; also, the female sex usually may fall into this category (maybe like some 70/30: F/M ratio) in my estimation.

ASSOCIATIVE PERSONALITY TYPE (The Mob Psyche)

Do you have a friend, child, or relative who is overly 'consultative'?

Hmm, the problem may not necessarily be wrt bad decision making abilities by the person but maybe a terminal personality condition I term 'associative'.

The child/ person hardly takes ONE independent decision or hardly ever follows a course of action per his/ her own premeditated judgment. Sadly, no matter how well read the person with this personality type is, he/she simply feels somewhat inadequate and/ or brutally incompetent to take an independent decision. The gravity he/ she puts on decisions is premised on peripherals like (a) the persons consulted (b) the number of significant other persons approving etc. This personality type evaluates phenomena usually based on all other externalities without (not within) itself. A child with this personality may choose to engage or not engage in an activity by inquiring from other sibling FIRST; he may ask for example: “would you eat this or that food? Or, would you play this or that game? Or would you go visit this or that place?" An adult with such a personality (esp. in its brutish form) may OVERLY BE DEPENDENT on partner/ friends/ relationships for approval and acceptance. Such an adult wouldn't mind for instance to (a) bend the rule (b) overindulge, even against his/ her will, just in order to fall into the 'good books' of his/her circumscribed significant other(s).

hmmm....I feel quite sad for this personality type(because, though it would have been best for a place like 'Heaven', here we are on ALMIGHTY EARTH)!

Usually, Ga's (esp Ga men) have this tendency(and usually makes such men suffer most at the hands of some other personality types who appear more direct and confrontational). The tendency to sacrifice self-interest just to gain approval or to consolidate peace is especially prevalent amongst Ga men (and I quite agree with similar observations by other experienced counselors on this score).

This isn't altogether a bad character; especially as our world is increasingly becoming so-called a 'Globalized village'. With the emergence and further entrenchment of globalization would arise the need for more and more DIPLOMACY! Hence, folks with this personality type (e.g. tribe mentioned above) could train and master diplomacy skills and deploy towards the goals of building sustainable global villages. Have I then given Ga's a job? Or have I afforded somewhat undue advantage? NO! NO! NO! ... The playing field is open to all...BUT, remember, natural predispositions can work some extra 'magic'.

(3) Next, I’ll attempt a discussion on the third personality type. The next(4th) personality type after todays’ discussion I have nickname the ‘Sankofa personality’; it comes in handy, at no better a time than closer to Christmas weekend (quite lovely; till then...I’ll say, fingers kept crossed in waiting is admirable. Cheers and enjoy the personality discussion below (PENILE PERSONALITY); hopefully, a tip or two would be good to go with).

Okay now, to today’s class… Welcome!

THE PENILE PERSONALITY TYPE (The Doggish Psyche)

Fundamentally, penile issues like breast issues are constricted to the preserve of a particular sex. While this assumption is generally all good & true, let me crave the indulgence of my colleague males to put us up ‘a lil bit’ for public scrutiny (if I may: hehe). Thanks guys…cheers

The penis is a wonderful feature in matter, and maybe more specifically, in man.

Indeed, it’s from this very complicated collection of veins, tissues, cells, skin (practically boneless) that all of life matters revolve (I belief…)! Unlike the female counterpart, the penis could get messy and be a little more (i) RIGID (ii) RESOLUTE (III) RUGGED and (iv) indeed, RIDICULOUS. While I wouldn’t delve deeper into the reasons for my qualifications of this awesome portion of matter, I would submit three on-the-go things to know about the penis (especially as it relates to our personality type discussion for today).

I would classify these three (3) under the term ‘THE PENILE CONSTITUTION (PC)’

ARTICLE 1, CODE 1 OF PC: You shall rest more at all material times, wherein there is opportunity to indulge in rest; unless and until other matters, including externalities and any such compelling force shall drive thee to do otherwise

ARTICLE 2, CODE 2 OF PC: You shall be RIGID, RESOLUTE, RUGGED in the discharge and delivery of mandated duty; ye shall not in anywise condescend in any way that infringes upon your mandate; especially as it compromises your initial disposition in a protracted manner, form and/ or nature; and to the extent to which it compromises article1 code 1, any residual law and/ or principle shall to that extent be vilified and considered null and void

ARTICLE 3, CODE 3 OF PC: You shall immediately return to post, reverse the order of rigidity and maintain as much as possible a minimum amount of exertion; such that while your state of permanent rest is maintained, performance of mandate would not in any way be altered, hindered, abolished, redefined, undermined, compromised and disenfranchised (what a waow…NativeDr PC IT IS)

While my legal guys may find this interesting, a few others may almost get lost. So I would offer support in JUST a statement as though an advocate for the Penis. In summary from above constitution, “I (honorable Penis), wish to mention in NO uncertain terms that, I am 100% business mogul; take it or LEAVE IT”

Opanyin kasa a, na as3m asa! Having heard from the Horses own mouth, shall we proceed to establish a relationship to justify conclusions drawn on the ‘Doggish Psyche’; and by extension, the PENILE PERSONALITY.

Effectively, the penile personality implies one who lives by the rule of the penis (literally); NOT MEANT in an amoral/ immoral way. The penile personality describes one who practically ‘LIVES AND possibly DIES’ FOR MAXIMUM BENEFIT. This personality type is able to detach ‘inconsequential feelings’ and wasteful engagements. This personality is able to break a friendship without giving a second thought. They are RUTHLESS, RUGGED AND ROUGH. Goal-getter personality and MEAN NO NONSENSE…. (They ain’t got time for cat & mouse games); to this personality, LIFE IS WAR; it’s DO OR DIE; BLACK OR WHITE; WIN OR LOOSE. To these, life is a dichotomous phenomenon. The overarching worldview of this personality is GAIN! They understand best the principles of PAIN and will willingly and gladly submit to any amount or form of pain once the resultant effect is a worthwhile gain. They are eventful in leadership, and calculative in advance. They are not victims for long and usually maintain few but DEEP friendships…. Hmmm…

Akans, Akyems and in some way, Northerners fall somewhat in this bunch (generally).

Need I say more…?

When next you see the proverbial ‘dog’ and/ or see/ hear of the dearie ‘penis’, don’t completely shut out the thought….see something more! It could be talking about YOU!

THE ‘BRIDGE OR SANKOFA’ PERSONALITY TYPE (The Chameleon Psyche)

Chameleons are noted for ONE thing…! REFLECTIONS! REFLECTIONS! REFLECTIONS!

Basic science teaches that while refraction explains a process of diffusing/ deflecting light from source, reflection diffuses light BACK TO SOURCE! My personal favorite personality (maybe)!

The goal of this personality type, just like the Associative type is PEACE & COPERATION. The skill for achieving this is to blend, balance and NOT BREAK!

Do you have a friend/ relative/ associate who can work on a kitchen table with you and simultaneously work from the ‘US White House’ table? Do you have a daughter/ son who can scavenge on $5 a week and yet can well carry him/ her self when promoted to point of dashing out $5 to a beggar by street side? Do you know of someone who can manage from ‘scratch to surplus’ and yet remain unattached and overly affected in thoughts, reflections et al…? Do you know someone who identifies with the statements of Apostle Paul when he says ‘ I know how to live in abundance and in scarcity’ or ‘ I can do all things through Him who strengthens’ or ‘I endure all things for the sake of my course’? Do you? If you do, then you have met the BRIDGE PERSONALITY TYPE! This personality type exemplifies the chameleon in that the chameleon in some way seems to have NO PERMANENT FRIENDS OR ENEMIES, BUT PERMANENT INTERESTS’ (paraphrasing quote by B. Obama). The chameleon learns and masters the skill of identifying with the overarching framework of its environment. Indeed, the skill to do such a reflective exercise is proportional to its survival ratio. Unlike the ‘associative personality discussed earlier’, the bridge personality HAS CLEAR AND DEFINED INTERESTS; the association done by the bridge personality is hence for the benefit of both (not a lump sum ‘free’ gift to the other). This personality seems to be the fine line between extremes (Associative, Manipulative and the Penile personality types). This personality does good job at careers in mediation, judiciary etc.

I feel reluctant to reflect this personality type on our Ghanaian set-up (hence, I would leave us all to guess which tribe’s’ may best suit this brand). I trust each of us to do an honest job at that!

NB: This personality type can coexist almost ANYWHERE without much confrontation and they are like salt (too many of them not needed in a given space per time. To weaken this personality type, you could bring more of the same personality around you and/ or the environment you domicile and their natural effect (powers/ prowess) diminishes even into extinction. To increase their value, keep fewer of them around, the rest is a history of happily ever after!

What more can I add, having said all such…

With love, A SWEET MERRY CHRISTMAS & HAPPY NEW YEAR…!

NativeDr, Nii

( [email protected] ; 0266 650 605)