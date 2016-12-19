Mahama to take a break from politics

President John Mahama’s immediate plan after his heavy election defeat is to take a long break from politics.

But in the long term, the outgoing President foresees himself working on sub-regional, continental and global issues.

“I have no plans yet. My immediate intention is to take a well-deserved rest after three years of working without a single break.”

“I guess that going forward I will be more engaged on sub-regional, continental and global matters,” President Mahama said in an address at the close of the 50th Ordinary Session of ECOWAS in Abuja Nigeria.

In line with his desired trajectory, President Mahama has since been appointed the Co-chair of the ECOWAS mediation committee handling the political impasse in the Gambia. where he will be assisted by his Nigerian counterpart, President Muhammadu Buhari.

The mediation committee was formed at the ordinary session of the authority of heads of state and government in Abuja and has been tasked to ensure Gambian president Yahya Jammeh hands over power following his defeat in the country's elections.

Before his break, President Mahama will embark on a nationwide thank you and farewell tour on Tuesday, December 20, 2016 following his defeat in the 2016 general elections.

The President will be meeting traditional and religious leaders as well as regional and constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as part of his tour.

He will start off from the Upper East Region then later tour the Upper West, Northern, Brong Ahafo, Ashanti, Eastern, Volta, Central and Western Regions in that order.

The President is expected to end his tour in the Greater Accra Region on Friday, December 30, 2016.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana