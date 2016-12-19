The Media Center for Social and Economic Justice (The Media Center) is calling on the Transitional Team to publish the content of the government handing over notes to enable the general public help enhance transparency and the processes of accountability.

This follows several allegations that some government officials have doctored their handing over notes, while others find themselves illegally auctioning government properties.

We believe that the Transitional Team is facing these challenges because the office of the Administrator-General is ill-resourced and weak, and therefore lacks the capacity to have guided the transitional processes efficiently.

It is our believe that in the absence of an effective and functioning Administrator-General, public servants and the general public can point to potential omissions and commissions, and this could help with information on which government assets are being stolen. Public servants and the general public could also be able to challenge the contents of the handing over notes being given to the transitional team, if they are given the opportunity to compare what they know and what the notes contains.

The Media Center is of the opinion that this confusion around the transition processes could have been prevented if government officials had followed the rules, by preparing and subsequently submitted their handing over notes 30 days prior to the elections, as specified under the Presidential Transitional Act.

In the interest of ensuring the sustainability and the effective implementation of the Presidential Transitional Act, we are calling on the incoming government to adequately resource the office of the Administrator-General to enable him discharge his duties thoroughly to save the national assets, and to make future transitions run smoothly.

James Kofi Annan

(President)