WAGL To Build Mega Gas Plant In Tema

Ghana Government’s aim to improve gas supply to increase electricity production maybe coming true as the West African Gas Limited (WAGL), a subsidiary of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) builds 180million cubic square feet of gas plant at Tema.

The gas plant is expected to supply electricity to help stabilize the recent power outages in Tema and it localities. Speaking with asempanews.com business desk, Project Director of the Tema Gas Plant, Ole Agerndal was confident the project will help relief the current power crisis the country is battling with.

“This project will provide about 180mmcf at full capacity and this will give plants like Asogli and other power plants in Tema reliable gas supply. We believe this will improve power situation in the country,” he said.

“Other components of the project include; a general upgrade and enhancement of the Ports and Harbour, the laying of an 8km pipeline from the Tema jetty all the way to a metering station which would also be built, and the construction of a 320m length jetty, among other auxiliary works,” he noted.

“With government running on a tight string budget, the WAGL project offers a big relief to the nation as the entirety of the project is financed upfront by the WAGL with the project cost being amortized over the 10-year lifespan,” he added.