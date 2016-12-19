Appoint ‘formidable’ Amoako Tuffour as Chief of Staff – Group to Nana Addo

A group calling itself the Association of Patriotic Ghanaians want President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo to choose “a formidable Chief of Staff” to help him govern successfully.

According to the association, “the fountain source of this quality of governance is dependent on the astuteness of who governs the office of the presidency as Chief of Staff.”

It has thus asked the president-elect to choose advisor of Ex-President John Agyekum Kuffour, Dr. Kwame Amoako Tuffour, as Chief of Staff.

Dr. Kwame Amoako Tuffour, according to the association’s secretary, Bill Darlington, “was not only responsible for the much-acclaimed successful school feeding programme during the Kufuor administration, he was the protagonist of the scheme.”

“This was a scheme that generated children’s extreme interest to stay at school, and at the same time relieved parents of their wards’ feeding responsibilities whiles in nursery and primary school. This programme was the brainchild of Dr Tufuor. Its operational success, from pilot scheme to full scale expansion was planned, executed and managed by Dr Amoako and his team,” the group argued.

It further stated that “Dr. Amoako Tufuor has the tenacity, determination, and resilience to serve as a successful Chief of Staff of the incoming Akufo-Addo administration, qualities that we will surely generate so much good will during the Nana Addo and NPP administration.”

Meanwhile, President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo, has asked for more time to enable him name ministers who will serve in his government from January.

Ahead of his official swearing-in on January 7, 2017, Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to present the list of his proposed ministers to the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for review.

By: Lauretta Timah/citifmonline.com