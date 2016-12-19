Agenda 2020 Posters For Mahama Pop Up

Posters of John Dramani Mahama being retained as the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are making rounds in the Western Region.

There is a big banner inside the regional secretariat of the party. John Dramani Mahama successfully led the ruling party in the 2012 elections but failed in his second bid in 2016. He lost the December 7, 2016 elections to New Patriotic Party’s Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

But the fourth president of the Fourth Republic has another four-year term to serve as leader of the country.

Before he makes way for the incoming government, some supporters of the NDC are rooting for him to still lead the party in the 2020 elections.

Tagged ‘JM The Obvious Choice…Agenda 2020’, the banner is currently found in the Western Region. The NDC will elect a candidate for the 2020 presidential polls at a delegates’ congress.

The last presidential primary saw President Mahama being elected unopposed. So far, no member of the party has declared interest to contest the presidential primary.

Pundits, however, say it is early days yet as the party is even yet to recover from the 2016 election loss.