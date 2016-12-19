Ken Ofori-Atta likely to be appointed Finance Minister

JOYBUSINESS is reliably informed that the co-founder of Databank Financial Services, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to be named as Finance Minister in the incoming government.

Sources say one of the major reasons why President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has settled on the financial guru is due to his plan to make the private sector the focus of this government as he works to stabilize the economy.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Joy Business