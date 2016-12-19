Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Business & Finance | 19 December 2016 13:37 CET

Ken Ofori-Atta likely to be appointed Finance Minister

By MyJoyOnline

JOYBUSINESS is reliably informed that the co-founder of Databank Financial Services, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to be named as Finance Minister in the incoming government.

Sources say one of the major reasons why President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has settled on the financial guru is due to his plan to make the private sector the focus of this government as he works to stabilize the economy.

More soon...
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Joy Business

