Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Libya | 19 December 2016 12:45 CET

Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General on the First Anniversary of the Signing of the Libyan Political Agreement

By United Nations - Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General

One year ago today, the Libyan Political Agreement was signed in Skhirat, Morocco, marking a critical milestone in the country’s democratic transition.

The Secretary-General commends all Libyans who engaged in the process, in the spirit of reconciliation, inclusion and human rights. The road to peace is long and requires hard work and commitment. Much has been achieved in the past year. The Presidency Council was formed and operates from Tripoli. Oil production has increased and significant advances have been made against terrorism across the country.

The Secretary-General cautions, however, that the slow pace of implementation of the Agreement has not brought the stability and security the Libyan people need and deserve. The 2011 revolution brought hope for a better life. It is imperative that the sacrifices of so many Libyans should not have been in vain. The Secretary-General urges those that are not currently engaged in the process to join efforts to find a consensual solution to the ongoing crisis.

The Secretary-General reiterates that the United Nations will continue to accompany the process and support the Libyan people. He also salutes the efforts of his Special Representative, Martin Kobler, as well as of the staff of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) and expresses his appreciation to the African Union, the European Union, the League of Arab States and Member States for their strong support to the Libyan political process.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Libya

Today’s Politics is such that the deeper you grow into it, the less patriotic you get. I think the President of the day can pass for the most UNpatriotic citizen on the land.
By: N Atta Kusi Adusei
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img