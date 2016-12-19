Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General on the First Anniversary of the Signing of the Libyan Political Agreement

One year ago today, the Libyan Political Agreement was signed in Skhirat, Morocco, marking a critical milestone in the country’s democratic transition.

The Secretary-General commends all Libyans who engaged in the process, in the spirit of reconciliation, inclusion and human rights. The road to peace is long and requires hard work and commitment. Much has been achieved in the past year. The Presidency Council was formed and operates from Tripoli. Oil production has increased and significant advances have been made against terrorism across the country.

The Secretary-General cautions, however, that the slow pace of implementation of the Agreement has not brought the stability and security the Libyan people need and deserve. The 2011 revolution brought hope for a better life. It is imperative that the sacrifices of so many Libyans should not have been in vain. The Secretary-General urges those that are not currently engaged in the process to join efforts to find a consensual solution to the ongoing crisis.

The Secretary-General reiterates that the United Nations will continue to accompany the process and support the Libyan people. He also salutes the efforts of his Special Representative, Martin Kobler, as well as of the staff of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) and expresses his appreciation to the African Union, the European Union, the League of Arab States and Member States for their strong support to the Libyan political process.