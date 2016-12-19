Union calls for funds for transfer of stranded emigrants

The Migrants’ Labour and General Workers Union has called on the incoming Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration to set up a fund that will facilitate the transfer of Ghanaian migrants who wish to re-integrate with their families in Ghana.

In a statement issued by the union to mark the International Day of Migrants, General Secretary of the union, Justice Baako Ntarmah, said the incoming administration, led by Nana Akufo-Addo, must make the call one of its priorities.

“We are looking at the area of a government fund to help evacuation of migrants outside who are ready to come home and help build our country,” he told Joy News.

International Migrants Day is an international day observed on 18 December as International Migrants Day appointed by the General Assembly of United Nations on 4 December 2000 taking into account the large and increasing number of migrants in the world.

This year’s event was on the theme “Diversity and Integration: The Integration of Migrants in the Fields of Employment Health and Education.”

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN