Mahama to embark on nationwide farewell tour

President John Mahama will begin a nationwide thank you and farewell tour on Tuesday, December 20, 2016 following his defeat in the 2016 general elections.

The President will be meeting traditional and religious leaders as well as regional and constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as part of his tour.

He will start off from the Upper East Region then later tour the Upper West, Brong Ahafo, Eastern, Volta, Central and Western Regions in that order.

The President is expected to end his tour in the Greater Accra Region on Friday, December 30, 2016.

The December 7 presidential poll saw the worst defeat recorded by a sitting President in Ghana's election history as President Mahama became the first incumbent to lose a re-election bid.

The opposition New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo, won 53.85% of the total valid votes cast, against President Mahama’s 44.40% to become the fifth President of Ghana’s fourth republic.

By: Eugenia Tenkorang/citifmonline.com/Ghana