Government's handing over notes meets NPP scrutiny Monday

The contents of handing over notes from some government ministries will be at the centre of scrutiny at the Presidential Transition meeting Monday.

Allegations of the sale of some government property, award of new contracts and recruitment of military personnel are expected to dominate discussions today.

Already, these issues have been a source of major disagreement between the incoming government and the outgoing administration, and have threatened the smoothness of the handing over process.

Deputy Minority Leader in Parliament Dominic Nitiwul has told Joy News’ Elton John Brobbey that Monday’s meeting will provide the incoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration with an opportunity to question the notes as they seek clarity on some of their concerns.

As of last week handing over notes from only seven ministries had been presented to the incoming administration, revealed Yaw Osafo Marfo, president-elect Nana Akufo-Addo's representative on the transition.

“We are going to ask very serious questions. Because at the end of the day you want to know the real state of the ministry before you get there. You don’t want the situation where the new minister will take over and there will a problem, and there are serious problems.

“And there are serious questions. Questions on debt, questions on loans, questions on land grabbing...so many questions, but we will get there,” he said.

However, Foreign Affairs Minister, Hanna Tetteh, who speaks for the outgoing government’s transition team said her side will provide the relevant information required by the NPP.

Since its inauguration by President John Mahama and president-election Nana Akufo-Addo, the Presidential Transition team has been bedevilled by a lack of mutual trust between members of the incoming administration and the outgoing government.

Seen as politically-motivated, the disagreements between the two sides have been fueled by reports of underhand dealings by the outgoing government as a last ditch effort to steal from the country.

The transition process is aimed at ensuring the smooth handing over of power from one administration to the next. The process is guided by the Presidential Transition Act 2012 (Act 845).

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | George Nyavor | [email protected]