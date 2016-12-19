Jessica Robbins brings intensive Neuro Linguistic Programming courses to Accra

Renowned Practitioner and Trainer of Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP) an approach to communication, personal development and psychotherapy, Jessica Robbins is coming to Ghana to facilitate a two NLP Certification Courses.

The two courses, NLP Diploma and NLP Practitioner will see participants go through intensive four-day and one week Certification courses.

Starting on 7th January, 2017, the NLP Diploma will end on 10th January 2017 and the NLP Practitioner Course ends on 13thJanuary, 2017.

The courses will be held at Conference Suite, 9 Sir Arku Korsah Road, Airport Residential Area, Accra and is targeting anyone who wants more influence and success, including Leaders, HR Professionals, Sales & Marketing Executives, Public Speakers, Coaches, Therapists and Entrepreneurs.

Jennifer Agyeman, NLP Practitioner and CEO of Amazing-U, an Image management consultancy and training company, the course organiser, told Citi News “NLP Practitioner Courses are often held abroad and I believe the people of Ghana deserve to benefit from these 'secrets of success' that make better leaders, employees, entrepreneurs, parents, spouses, communicators and society members.”

Jennifer Agyeman, NLP Practitioner and CEO of Amazing-U.

“That is why I have entered into a partnership with Jessica Robbins Performance Solutions (UK) for this project. Running this course in Ghana is exciting to me as it helps with my mission to make positive changes in the minds and lives of residents in Ghana who are ready and have been searching for such powerful knowledge which will create success in many spheres” she said.

She further explains that there will be training in different aspects of NLP where participants will learn all its transformational tools, such as the ability to use language in a skilled and precise way to influence people subconsciously during the seven days.

“You will learn how to mend broken relationships or discover how to influence people you have felt are impossible to deal with. Finally, you will be advised on how to set up a coaching practice if you wish and how to collect case studies that will accelerate your skills in NLP and thus your own potential to achieve great results in your life.”

Coming along with Jessica Robbins is Nick Reed, a peak performance coach and trainer, specializing in helping people be, do and have the success they deserve in all aspects of their life, the four or seven day courses are set to be transformative and life changing.

On the final day, there is one final breakthrough exercise to ensure you leave the course on an amazing and life-changing high.

“You can start your coaching practice as soon as you finish the course and there are no limits to what you can earn as a coach.”

A further search on www.amazing-u.netand www.jessicarobbins.co.uk will help participants register online, course fees, payment details and what the fees cover which includes lunch and refreshments; course manual; ABNLP certificate; life-long membership of Jess Robbins NLP Practitioner Association; and six Free NLP Group practice sessions in Accra in 2017.

Join the small class, transform your personal and professional life, using your mind to make your dreams a reality.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana