Akufo-Addo gov't will complete projects started by Mahama - Dr Letsa

The Volta Region First Vice Chairperson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has assured people of the Volta Region that all projects started by President Mahama in the region would be completed.

Dr Archibald Letsa says the citizenry stands to lose if projects being financed by the tax payers money are abandoned because there is a change of government.

At a media encounter prior to the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's visit to Ho last Saturday Dr Letsa said the NPP government would ensure all ongoing projects are completed to the benefit of the citizenry.

"If a lot of money has been invested in a project and we see it as a viable thing that will benefit our people, we have to continue and complete it, he added.

He further said Nana Akufo-Addo would allocate a satisfactory share of national development to the Region to exhibit the party's commitment to the people.

"Whatever our share of the national cake is will be given to us, and those of us from the region will make sure we don't go back on our promises", he stressed.

Dr Letsa also debunked the misconception that people in the NPP from the Volta region would not be given appointments to serve in the Nana Akufo-Addo administration.

"Nana Addo is very committed to regional balance, every region is going to be very well represented in his government.

"I can assure you that we have competent people in all the regions and Volta Region is no exception and therefore the Region will be very well represented in Nana Addo's government," he explained.

Dr Letsa, the NPP Regional Chairman, John Peter Amewu together with other regional and constituency executives worked diligently ahead of the general elections which resulted in an increase of votes for the NPP in the region.

NPP had 17.56% of total votes in the 2016 presidential elections in Volta Region against 12.93% in 2012.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Fred Quame Asare | Joy News