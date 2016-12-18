Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Headlines | 18 December 2016 23:37 CET

Nana Addo leaves for Nigeria on 3-day visit

By CitiFMonline

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo has left for Nigeria on a three-day visit to the country where he will be expected to deliver the keynote address at the 2016 Future of Africa Awards ceremony in Lagos.

This followed his appearance at the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) inter-denominational Christian praise and thanksgiving service at the Accra Sports Stadium today [Sunday].

He will also call on the President of Nigeria, Mahammadu Buhari at the state house in Nigeria.

Nana Akufo-Addo is expected back in Ghana on Tuesday, December 20.

The incumbent President, John Mahama, is also in Nigeria where he has been speaking at the 50th Ordinary session of ECOWAS in Abuja.

President Mahama in his address expressed gratitude to the regional body for its role in the just ended elections in Ghana that saw his defeat.


By: citifmonline.com/Ghana

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Headlines

PATIENCE WITH SELF IS CONFIDENCE AND WITH GOD IS FAITH
By: akoaso HH GER
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img