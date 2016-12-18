Nana Addo leaves for Nigeria on 3-day visit

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo has left for Nigeria on a three-day visit to the country where he will be expected to deliver the keynote address at the 2016 Future of Africa Awards ceremony in Lagos.

This followed his appearance at the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) inter-denominational Christian praise and thanksgiving service at the Accra Sports Stadium today [Sunday].

He will also call on the President of Nigeria, Mahammadu Buhari at the state house in Nigeria.

Nana Akufo-Addo is expected back in Ghana on Tuesday, December 20.

The incumbent President, John Mahama, is also in Nigeria where he has been speaking at the 50th Ordinary session of ECOWAS in Abuja.

President Mahama in his address expressed gratitude to the regional body for its role in the just ended elections in Ghana that saw his defeat.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana