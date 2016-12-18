It’s Been A Rough Road To Victory – Akufo-Addo

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed his gratitude to God for protecting him through the “rough roads and deep valleys” which culminated in victory for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December 7 elections.

He said the NPP has always resorted to God in the race to the seat of government – the Flagstaff House – and therefore it is prudent to return to Him having secured victory for the party after eight years in opposition.

Speaking during a National Thanksgiving session at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, Nana Addo was full of praise to God for guiding him throughout the campaign and promised to let God be his guide as he takes office on January 7, 2017.

“My heart is full as I stand before you today,” the president-elect declared, adding without God he could not have scaled the arduous task on December 7.

“We kept our heads up and spread our shoulders and unwavering conviction, we did not blink. My personal journey to this day has been a long one. A journey over four decades. The road has been rough and the valleys were deep. We stumbled many times along the way. We never lost hope and learned from each one and soldiered on. We took inspiration from God’s word,” Nana Addo said to the teeming crowd.

He said the conduct of Ghanaians on election day and after, and the outcome of the polls prove that Ghana is “a blessed country.”

“We must thank Ghanaians. On December 7 Ghanaians proved once again that we can and did it once again. I’m grateful to the millions who voted for me. We must thank the Good Lord for the many unsung heroes who volunteered.

“We are a blessed people in Ghana and must appreciate the goodness of the Lord to deserve His grace. We took courage and worked in the full knowledge that the battle was the Lord’s.”

Nana Akufo-Addo eulogized his vice president-elect Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the crucial role he played during the electioneering.

“Mahamadu Bawumia made an inestimable contribution to the success of our victory. Thanks to all who gave their widow’s mite to keep the campaign afloat. We are grateful to God for preserving the peace of our nation despite the fear,” he added.

Nana Addo condemned the post-election clashes in some parts of Ghana, calling on “all Ghanaians to act with kindness, generosity and magnanimity and forgive anyone who may have wronged or hurt you. Remember the battle is the Lord’s.”