Job Opportunities, Youth Empowerment Are My Priorities - Subin MP-Elect

The Member of Parliament-elect for the Subin Constituency, Mr. Eugene Boakye Antwi, has identified creation of job opportunities and empowerment of youths in his constituency as the two major priorities as he takes over as an MP for the constituency.

The MP-elect says he would liaise with the private sector and relevant institutions within his locality in pursuance of employable skills and opportunities for the teeming youths in his constituency.

Speaking to journalists after a Thanksgiving Service at St. Peter's Basilica Cathedral of the Roman Catholic Church in Kumasi, Mr. Boakye Antwi also pledged to open his doors for everyone as well as engage stakeholders in order to advance the cause of the new government.

He further pledged that the Nana Akufo Addo-led government will do well to fulfill all its campaign promises, significant of which include the One District, One Factory, One Village One Dam and stabilization of the economy.

"We are fully aware of the daunting challenges ahead of us as a new government and Nana Addo will remain committed to fulfilling them," he said.

Meanwhile, the MP-elect has asked for God's wisdom and humility for the President, Nana Akufo Addo and his vice, Dr. Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia, as they seek to assemble the best team of ministers and officials to run the affairs of this country for the next four years.

According to Mr. Boakye Antwi, the battle is not only physical but also spiritual, stressing that churches and religious leaders must play pivotal role in ensuring that our leaders are endowed with the spirit of humility and wisdom akin to that of Prophet Solomon to steer the affairs of this country.