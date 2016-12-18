All Acts Of Salvation Are God Made Yet Man Must Surrender It All To God For Jesus Christ To Finish This Work

This short summary is not totally related to the topic but it was what we are being deluded with by the false prophets.As disciples; we are ever learning about Him, becoming like Him, abiding in Him, Him abiding in us and walking and acting in our place, forsaking it all for Him, Loving Him most and other disciples, bearing our cross or dying daily to be filled with Him. Who is this Him? Who also came to the earth and did nothing of Himself except that which the Father sent Him to do?

When Jesus Christ lived on earth as Prophet of all prophets, the one with whom we all should use His pattern, He never gave prophecies as we deceitfully being bombarded with: - your mother or father or grannie is the witch doing so and so to you; you need to sow seeds to be blessed; you need to bless a person of God to be blessed; you need to drink a kind of holy water to be able to get pregnant; you need certain type of deliverance to be so and so; I could get you a million words full of writing to cover everything. Every prophecy which based on the wishing and expectations of man isn't one.

These are not prophecies, they are men's quest to imagine wishes and things for themselves. They never truly work or come to the past and have brought doubts into many people's minds.

All prophecies are conceived and known to God, and they will play out just as His Words have the Power and Authority backing it; Isaiah concluded. Nothing in prophecies is about what only an individual or individuals are or will be but it is about revelations which make God God and not the prophets becoming the heroes of the prophecies. Neither at any time did Jesus Christ or Paul gather people together before showing them miracles or what is better called magical shows. They did their acts in their daily living and never put up shows for a fee or donations but freely gave as God did. Nor did Jesus Christ or Paul set up tables or offices of consultations to exploit the flock.

Needing to Find Grace; God being so merciful through Jesus Christ has given us (each one of us the right to approach Him and call Him Abba Father remember He is Spirit and needs to be approached in our spirits).

Gen 6:8 But Noah found grace in the eyes of the Lord. (KJV)

Heb 4:16 Let us, therefore, come forward with boldness to the throne of grace that we may receive mercy and find grace for timely help.

Here, in 6:8, we have the first mention of grace in the Bible. Noah was able to be what he was because he found grace in the eyes of the Lord.This was mentioned in the Old Testament which has been fulfilled in the New Testament by Jesus Christ our Lord and Saviour. This is the greatest reason all Christians must learn to be disciples all the time.

Hebrews 4:16 tells us to come boldly to the throne of grace that we may obtain mercy and find grace in time of need. So, I keep on telling the Lord, “Lord, I need Your grace every minute. I know that You are gracious and that You have grace ready for me. Lord, since grace needs my cooperation, I kneel before the throne of grace to find grace to meet my need.” Many times we simply cannot stand our situation, and we cannot

face what is happening to us. However, there is a place called the throne of grace. Come boldly to the throne of grace that you may find mercy and grace for your time of need.

If you read Genesis 6 carefully, you will see that grace here does not mean that God gave Noah many things. It means that God came to Noah and was with Noah. God's presence was Noah's strength and power. Noah not only enjoyed something given to him by God objectively, but he enjoyed God Himself. In the midst of a crooked, perverse, and adulterous generation, a generation whose temptations no one could withstand, Noah found grace in the eyes of the Lord. God came to strengthen Noah that He might stand with him and uphold him. That was the grace that Noah found, and that is the grace that we need

today.

On my Facebook page or the group on Discipleship I never have displayed my face not because I am unable to do so, but to phycological put them (people ) off to concentrate on the message and God who is the One needing to be known. I do hardly either give my phone numbers out so that disciples will look rather for the medium to reach Jesus Christ personally for a relationship.These have set me free from celebrity acceptance and it enables me to go everywhere in the world and enjoy my private life. I learned this from Jesus Christ tends to hide from many when He is hounded. That is why the Church functions without the physical presence of Him, yet many church institutions can't sustain itself when the owner-founders are dead.