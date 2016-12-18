Develop Policies To Boost Ghanaian Business - Kwame Kyei Peprah

Our priority still remains our consumers, who we believe are at the heart of our existence. While we aim at maintaining our position in the industry, we also tailor our products to suit the needs and desires of every customer and ensure that our products are always at the right place, at the right time and at the right price.

We are constantly restructuring: strengthening management and providing sound leadership to ensure that all our operations and processes are transparent, efficient and effective. To achieve this, we have been promoting human resource development through skill training and business ethics and insistence on clear working mechanisms. We are also upgrading our policies based on international practices and providing customers with the best service to settle claims fairly and promptly.

According to Mr. Kwame Kyei Peprah CEO of K.K Peprah group of companies has asked Ghanaians to together work towards creating a free and prosperous society of opportunities, where every Ghanaian child, no matter the circumstances of their birth, has a fair chance to strive for a happy and dignified life.

In a Christmas message to Ghanaians, Kyei Peprah said he continues to be a passionate believer in Ghana’s potential, and will remain confident that, despite the present economic difficulties, Ghanaians will rise up and revive the fortunes of our country.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with some selected journalist in Accra, the CEO of K.K.Peprah Roofing Sheet company, Mr kwame Kyei Peprah noted that 2016 has been a very difficult year for Ghanaians, amidst the numerous problems. He said however, that the story of the birth of Jesus Christ, must give Ghanaians a hope of a brighter tomorrow.

“According to him, his wife, daughters, wish to extend their warmest wishes to all Ghanaians and friends and our cherish customers of Ghana and across the world for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.” he said.

We must work towards creating a free and prosperous society of opportunities, where every Ghanaian child, no matter the circumstances of their birth, has a fair chance to strive for a happy and dignified life, and where we can unleash the enterprise of our people so that we can build a progressive, prosperous Ghana whose citizens live in harmony and security.

As Christmas fills our hearts with gratitude, let us not forget our responsibility towards one another. Let us all celebrate the season safely and responsibly, and remember to help those who are less fortunate than ourselves.

“The pressure is so great among companies to avoid offending individual groups that they end up offending everyone,” he adds.

Mr Peprah congratulated President Elect H.E. Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo and plea with him to bring in policies which will help grown Ghanaian business into the world market.