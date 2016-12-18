NTHC holds 40th anniversary thanksgiving

National Trust Holding Company (NTHC) has climaxed its 40th anniversary celebration with a powerful, spirit-filled thanksgiving service in Accra.

Clad in their anniversary cloth, management and staff prayed and danced to show appreciation to God for how far He has brought them.

Acting Managing Director for NTHC, Francis Apanka thanked God for the feat chalked by the company in the past 40 years.

Stressing on the theme: “Pioneering Sustainable Investment Banking: Now and Into the Future”, he indicated that, NTHC is redefining their processes, enhancing their systems and developing people to meet the expectations of clients and the threat from competitors.

These measures if implemented, Mr. Apanka noted, will enable them take advantage of “our opportunities and overcome our challenges".

“The only way to achieving the ambition of our 40th anniversary to build a sustainable business is to have an end product which is the right mix of these raw materials” he stressed.

The NTHC MD lauded the staff for their hard work over the years which had uplifted the company to a high level in the international arena.

Mr. Apanka assured the staff that their welfare would continue to be paramount to his administration, because without them, NTHC’s management could not meet its expectations.

Also, Rev Emmanuel Barriga of the Global Evangelical Church who officiated the service charged the management and staff not to stop giving thanks to God.

Speaking on the theme: Giving thanks to the past, present and the future, he said it was important for them to be grateful for their successes.

Story by Ghana/Myjoyonline.com