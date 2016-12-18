Akufo-Addo leaves to Nigeria for 3-day visit

The President-Elect of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Sunday, December 18, for a 3-day visit to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"Whilst there, he is expected to deliver the keynote speech at the 2016 Future of Africa Awards ceremony in Lagos, and will also pay a courtesy call on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, at the State House, in Abuja," said a release by Eugene Arhin, Akufo-Addo press secretary.

Nana Akufo-Addo had just touted the country’s democratic credentials at a thanksgiving service Sunday, where he urged Ghanaians to appreciate the many blessings God has been bestowed upon the country.

During a moving speech at a Thanksgiving Service organised by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sunday, he lauded Ghanaians for scoring high marks with their conduct prior, during and after the December 7, 2016, polls.

“We are a blessed a people in Ghana and we must appreciate the goodness of the Lord and work ceaselessly to deserve His Grace,” he urged.

The president-elect will return to Ghana on Tuesday, December 20, 2016.â€‹

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN