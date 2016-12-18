Let’s forgive each other – Nana Addo urges Ghanaians

President –elect , Nana Akufo- Addo has condemned acts of violence allegedly being perpetrated by supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) following the party’s victory , and urged Ghanaians to forgive one another, and exhibit kindness.

There has been reported cases of post-election violence allegedly being perpetrated by supporters of the NPP.

There have been reports of NPP supporters arbitrarily taking over public installations across the country, reminiscent of scenes in the aftermath of the 2008 polls won by the NDC, which witnessed some of the triumphant party's supporters take over the running of public toilets, toll booths and community centres.

Also in Kumasi, some NPP supporters stormed some public toilets seizing the keys to the facilities and assaulting some persons in the process.

The most recent disturbances were on Monday morning when some NPP youth illegally took over the Tema Motorway toll booth.

Speaking at the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) thanksgiving service held at the Accra Sports Staduim, Nana Addo condemned these acts, saying “ I do recognize that there have been some instances of misconduct and altercation that should not have happened. Such behaviour is unbecoming of us.”

He further called on Ghanaians to act with kindness and forgive each other.

“I call on all Ghanaians to act with kindness, generosity and magnanimity towards one another, and to forgive anybody who has wronged or hurt you.”

Nana Addo also extended his gratitude to Ghanaians whose hard work ensured the party’s victory.

He believes the commitment by various stakeholders including party supporters and the media, inspired the party to forge ahead.

Let’s focus on the task ahead – Nana Addo

Nana Addo was however quick to remind the teeming supporters of the daunting task ahead, saying “even as we praise God for his immense kindness and grace towards our county, we also know we have a lot of work ahead of us. It is a task that we can and will perform with your support and with your hard work, and with your increasing prayers and blessings of the Almighty God.”

“Let us then renew our faith and strength and be ready for the work ahead. I have no doubt at all that we shall succeed. This is the appointed time and I have no doubt at all that the battle is still the Lord's,” he added.

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana