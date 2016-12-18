'We are a blessed people in Ghana' – Akufo-Addo declares

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo has touted the country’s democratic credentials, urging Ghanaians to appreciate the many blessings God has been bestowed upon the country.

During a moving speech at a Thanksgiving Service organised by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sunday, he lauded Ghanaians for scoring high marks with their conduct prior, during and after the December 7, 2016, polls.

“We are a blessed a people in Ghana and we must appreciate the goodness of the Lord and work ceaselessly to deserve His Grace,” he urged.

The NPP’s inter-denominational Thanksgiving Service at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday follow the Muslim special dua'a which was led by Chief Imam, Osman Nuhu Sharubutu at the Central Mosque at Abbosey Okai on Friday.

The service was themed on Psalm 20vs5; “We will rejoice in thy salvation and in the name of our God. We will set up our banners. The Lord fulfill all thy petition”

Nana Akufo-Addo called on Ghanaians to act with kindness, generosity, and magnanimity and forgive others who might have hurt them before, during and after the December elections adding “remember the battle is the Lords”, he said.

“We must thank the good Lord for the many unsung heroes who simply performed the task of a patriotic citizen and did not ask to be recompensed. It is the Ghanaian way.

“How can we ignore the poignant convergence of events on the evening of Friday, December 9, 2016, when our President, His Excellency John Mahama, was calling me to concede defeat in the best tradition of Ghanaian statesmanship, President Yahya Jammeh of The Gambia was renouncing the surprising concession of defeat in elections held a week before,” he noted.

He said there was a lot of work ahead and called for the support and prayers of every Ghanaian.

Quoting Isaiah 40:31, he encouraged party supporters to renew their strength for the work ahead.

"I have no doubt that with God on our side we will succeed as the battle is still the Lord," he said to end his speech.

