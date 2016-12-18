Osu Mankralo congratulates President-elect

Accra, Dec. 18, GNA - Nii Ako Nortei IV, the Osu Mankralo, has congratulated Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President-Elect for his success in the December 7 Presidential Election.

Nii Ako Nortei, who delivered his message through the Ghana News Agency, wished Nana Addo well in his administration towards improving the lives of Ghanaians.

He said the President-elect had promised a lot for the nation, and reminded him not to forget the one for the Ga-Dangme people of the Greater Accra Region, especially concerning lands acquired by State.

'These lands were taken over by Governments so many years ago and no royalties or compensation are being paid and has thus rendered the traditional authorities inactive in their development initiatives.'

He appealed to the incoming government to look at the issue and resolve it once and for all to end the agitation among the chiefs and the people.

Nii Ako Nortei, also the Vice President of the Osu Traditional Council, called for the creation of a Municipal Assembly for the area to mobilise resources to improve the living standard of the residents.

He urged the people, especially the inhabitants of Osu, to sustain the prevailing peace for development to thrive in the area.

GNA