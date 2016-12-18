Ghana's future is bright - President-Elect Akufo-Addo

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA

Ho, Dec. 18, GNA - The President-Elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Saturday said Ghana's future is bright and called on the citizenry to support efforts at building a prosperous, strong and great nation.

He said the peaceful conduct of the December polls was indicative of the positive prospects of the country and reiterated his Government's commitment to improving the quality of life of the populace.

Nana Akufo-Addo was speaking at a Thanksgiving durbar by the chiefs and people of Asogli, in honour of Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli, on his election as the President of the National House of Chiefs.

He assured that his government would keep all the promises, and treat Ghanaians with dignity, shun corruption and govern with rule of law.

Nana Akufo-Addo expressed gratitude to the chiefs and people of the Volta Region for supporting the NPP to win the December polls and said, 'The NPP will continue to woo the Volta Region until we marry the bride.'

He urged Togbe Afede to modernise the chieftaincy institution and pledged the support of his Government towards that bid.

Togbe Afede stated his resolve to ensure that chiefs played their roles in national development and commended Nana Akufo-Addo and the chiefs and people of the Region for the honour.

There were presentations and congratulatory messages from traditional areas and councils in the Region, the National Democratic Congress and Togbe Agorkorli V, King of Ewes in Togo and President of the House of Chiefs in Togo.

